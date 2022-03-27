Summerfest 2022 headliner lineup drops Tuesday

article

The Big Gig is back for three weekends this summer with more than 100 headliners.

They will announce the full list of bands on its social media channels on Tuesday, March 29 at 8:30 a.m., Summerfest announced Saturday afternoon.

Summerfest will take place over three weekends, Thursdays through Saturdays, June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.

American Family Insurance Amphitheater has already announced a few headliners this summer: Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Rod Stewart and Thomas Rhett.

With COVID-19 protocols no longer in place, you may see a more familiar Summerfest in 2022. Summerfest 2021 took place in September with a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result required to attend.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. home to Summerfest, is looking to fill over 2,000 positions for the festival season (May – October).

Interested applicants can apply now at Jobs.Summerfest.com for a wide range of positions in security, operations, marketing, food and beverage, and more.

Prospective candidates are also invited to attend the Milwaukee World Festival job fair on Saturday, April 2 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Milwaukee World Festival General Operations Center (114 N. Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI), for on-the-spot job offers.

Milwaukee World Festival offers competitive wages, with a starting range of $14-$17 per hour, flexible scheduling, and paid training. Once hired, perks employees will receive include free tickets to Summerfest, food vouchers, and of course, live music.

