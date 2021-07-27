Summerfest 2021 full lineup announced, 30+ new headliners added

article

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance announced Tuesday, July 27 additional headliners for the 2021 festival.

The 2021 lineup now includes:

Falling In Reverse

Manchester Orchestra

Shaggy

Yola

Spin Doctors

Tai Verdes

Betty Who

Iya Terra

JEFF The Brotherhood

Vixen

Joan

Niko Rubio

Sky McCreery

Tenille Arts

Velvet Starlings

Wes Tank

Almost Monday

Ekoh

DJ Stevie J

Carolyn Miller

City of the Weak

Early James

Bobby Friss

Bonn E Maiy

Brett Newski

CalenRaps

Raine Stern

REYNA

Grace Weber

Lauren Calve

Cannons

Skylar Love

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Plus, on Friday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m., the Uline Warehouse Stage will host a special comedy show - "Kids of Comedy" / Michael Winslow & Friends - featuring Michael Winslow (Police Academy), Marc Price (Skippy from Family Ties), and two funny women with the comedy gene encoded in their DNA – Mindy Rickles and Camilla Cleese.

Summerfest will take place over three weekends (Thursday-Saturday), September 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 2021. In addition, there will be three Summerfest Kick-Off Concerts on the Wednesday evenings, prior to each Summerfest weekend.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Previously announced headliners for the opening season at the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater include: Hella Mega Tour featuring Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day (September 1), Luke Bryan w/Dylan Scott (September 2), Chance the Rapper w/24KGoldn (September 3), Twenty One Pilots (September 4), Jonas Brothers w/Kelsea Ballerini & Spencer Sutherland (September 8), Chris Stapleton w/Sheryl Crow (September 9), Zac Brown Band w/Gabby Barrett (September 10), Dave Chappelle (September 11), Dave Matthews Band (September 15), Megan Thee Stallion w/Polo G (September 16), Miley Cyrus w/The Kid Laroi (September 17), Guns N’ Roses w/Mammoth WVH (September 18).

To purchase tickets, view the full lineup, and for more information on time and stage locations for artists, visit Summerfest.com. All performances, dates, and times are subject to change.