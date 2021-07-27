Summerfest 2021 full lineup announced, 30+ new headliners added
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance announced Tuesday, July 27 additional headliners for the 2021 festival.
The 2021 lineup now includes:
- Falling In Reverse
- Manchester Orchestra
- Shaggy
- Yola
- Spin Doctors
- Tai Verdes
- Betty Who
- Iya Terra
- JEFF The Brotherhood
- Vixen
- Joan
- Niko Rubio
- Sky McCreery
- Tenille Arts
- Velvet Starlings
- Wes Tank
- Almost Monday
- Ekoh
- DJ Stevie J
- Carolyn Miller
- City of the Weak
- Early James
- Bobby Friss
- Bonn E Maiy
- Brett Newski
- CalenRaps
- Raine Stern
- REYNA
- Grace Weber
- Lauren Calve
- Cannons
- Skylar Love
- Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Plus, on Friday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m., the Uline Warehouse Stage will host a special comedy show - "Kids of Comedy" / Michael Winslow & Friends - featuring Michael Winslow (Police Academy), Marc Price (Skippy from Family Ties), and two funny women with the comedy gene encoded in their DNA – Mindy Rickles and Camilla Cleese.
Summerfest will take place over three weekends (Thursday-Saturday), September 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 2021. In addition, there will be three Summerfest Kick-Off Concerts on the Wednesday evenings, prior to each Summerfest weekend.
Previously announced headliners for the opening season at the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater include: Hella Mega Tour featuring Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day (September 1), Luke Bryan w/Dylan Scott (September 2), Chance the Rapper w/24KGoldn (September 3), Twenty One Pilots (September 4), Jonas Brothers w/Kelsea Ballerini & Spencer Sutherland (September 8), Chris Stapleton w/Sheryl Crow (September 9), Zac Brown Band w/Gabby Barrett (September 10), Dave Chappelle (September 11), Dave Matthews Band (September 15), Megan Thee Stallion w/Polo G (September 16), Miley Cyrus w/The Kid Laroi (September 17), Guns N’ Roses w/Mammoth WVH (September 18).
To purchase tickets, view the full lineup, and for more information on time and stage locations for artists, visit Summerfest.com. All performances, dates, and times are subject to change.
