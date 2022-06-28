Summer treats to serve the kids

The kids are out of school for the summer and that means trying to figure out fun snacks that are tasty and refreshing. Meghan Sedivy with Fresh Thyme Market shares recipes for the perfect summer treat.

Fruity Lemonade Pops:

Ingredients:

● 1 cup fresh fruit (sliced strawberries, sliced kiwi, blueberries, sliced mango, and/or raspberries)

● 8 wooden popsicle sticks

● 1 cup Fresh Thyme fresh-squeezed lemonade

Instructions:

1. To begin, layer your desired fruit into the popsicle molds and insert the wooden popsicle sticks into the mold.

2. Slowly begin to pour in lemonade until the fruit is covered, stopping 1/8-inch from the top to allow for expansion while freezing.

3. Once the molds have been filled, place them into the freezer for 4 hours or overnight. After they have completely frozen over, remove from the molds and enjoy!

4. Try these flavor combinations:

a. Kiwi-Mango Pops: Use fresh lemonade with chopped mango and sliced kiwi.

b. Pink Berry Pops: Use fresh lemonade and a splash of beet juice with sliced strawberries and blueberries.

c. Orange Pops: Use fresh orange juice and lemonade with clementine segments.

Fresh Pineapple Donuts:

Ingredients:

● 2 tbsp. Fresh Thyme freeze-dried strawberries

● 1 cup frozen coconut whip, thawed

● 4 fresh pineapple rings, 3/4 inch thick

● 1 tbsp. naturally colored rainbow sprinkles

Instructions:

1. Start by placing the freeze-dried strawberries in a sealed plastic storage bag and crush with a rolling pin.

2. In a small bowl, stir together the coconut whip and crushed freeze-dried strawberries to create a mock "frosting". Frost the tops of pineapple rings with the coconut whip mixture and decorate with rainbow sprinkles.

Mango Tango Smoothie:

Ingredients:

● 2 clementines or 1 navel orange

● 1 (5.3 oz.) container mango Greek yogurt

● 1 cup orange-mango juice or mango juice

● 1 banana, peeled and sliced

● 1 cup Fresh Thyme frozen mango chunks, plus more for garnish

● 1 cup Fresh Thyme frozen organic pineapple chunks

● 1 tbsp. vanilla protein powder

● 1 tbsp. hemp seeds

Instructions:

1. To create this smoothie, start by cutting and halving two thin slices of one clementine to use for the garnish; set aside. Peel the remainder of the clementine, as well as the second clementine.

2. In a blender, combine yogurt, orange-mango juice, banana, 1 cup mango, pineapple, peeled clementines, protein powder, and hemp seeds. Cover and blend until smooth.

3. To spice up this recipe, pour the smoothie in a fancy cup and garnish with a paper umbrella, chopped mango and the clementine slices. This will make you feel like you are on a tropical vacation, even if you are just in your own backyard!

