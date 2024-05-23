Summer travel by air; TSA suggests travelers get to airport early

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced on Thursday, May 23 it is prepared for the highest passenger volumes the agency has seen at airport security checkpoints nationwide during this summer’s travel season. That travel season begins Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day.

With increased volume expected at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) in the coming days and weeks, TSA urges everyone to be prepared to get through the checkpoint safely and efficiently.

Air traffic control tower at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Officials say the highest volume outgoing from MKE will be on Saturday, May 25. The busiest time for return travel to MKE is expected to be on Tuesday – the day after Memorial Day.

"We want to tell passengers to get here early, up to two hours" said Frank Papia, TSA spokesperson. "If you get past the checkpoint, you're safe. So I'd rather be sitting on the other side of the checkpoint without having the stress of going through it."

Frank Papia

Officials on Thursday discussed steps to take at home to pack smart.

"Make sure that you pack your liquids and gels and aerosols on the top of your bag," Papia said. "We allow 3.4 ounces and as many as you can fit into a one-quart bag. And it's one per person."

If you have a laptop, be prepared to have that out as well for the TSA agents, officials said.