Summer EBT program OK'd; food assistance for Wisconsin families

The state of Wisconsin has approved a new program to help families keep food on the table for their kids during the summer.

For the Diaz-Camarena family, a trip to the grocery store means searching for deals.

"I try to buy a lot and make the best out of it, so it can last— that's the only way I can save," said Alejandra Diaz Camarena, a Milwaukee resident.

She says that's her approach to keeping food on the table, especially with teenagers on break.

"They're eating every 20 minutes, which means we have to spend more," added Alejandra.

And the Diaz-Camarena family aren't the ones feeling this hit.

To help with food insecurity during the summer months, Wisconsin has given the green light for the summer EBT program.

Now families will receive up to $120 for each eligible child, and it can be used at farmers' markets or grocery stores.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the benefits will come in the form of a preloaded debit card, making Wisconsin the first to approve this benefit.

In a release, Governor Tony Evers said in part: "This program will be a tremendous asset in helping ensure families can afford quality, nutritious food to fill these gaps."

"At this rate, any type of help is appreciated," added Alejandra

It's help this family says comes at the perfect time.

Most eligible families will get these benefits automatically starting in June.

To learn more about the program, click here.