Suicide prevention: New posters placed on Milwaukee streetcars, stations

The Milwaukee Health Department announced on Friday, May 12 that signs will be placed on MKE Hop street cars and stations with resources for anyone struggling with thoughts of depression, self-harm, or suicide.

The signs are the result of a partnership between the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention, The Hop MKE, Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services (BHS), and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Wisconsin Chapter.

A news release says from 2011 to 2019, 52% of all nationwide rail transit fatalities were due to suicide, and the number of deaths by suicide on public transit have been trending upward. In response to this staggering statistic, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) issued a Safety Advisory to encourage all transit agencies to implement, update, or expand suicide prevention signage and incorporate mental health awareness messaging on rail transit cars and stations.

The Milwaukee County Crisis Line, 414-257-7222, and the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, 988, are both prominently displayed on the new posters.