'Substantial battery incident:' West Allis police seek to ID man

West Allis police are asking for the public's help to identify a person they say was involved in a "substantial battery incident."

The subject is described as a male, Hispanic. Officials say he was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with a white logo (possibly a logo of the Milwaukee Brewers), a white t-shirt, whitewashed jeans, and white shoes.

If you have information that could help investigators identify this person, you are urged to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8094.