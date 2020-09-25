Submit your photos for the 9th Annual Packers Fan Choice Awards

article

Rock that cheesehead, your vintage Nitschke and your green and gold Zubaz — the Green Bay Packers are wanting you to submit your pics for ultimate fandom.

It's the 9th annual Packers Fan Choice Awards and you could win a $300 gift card to the Packers Pro Shop if you're the top fan in these categories:

Proudest Packers Kid

Coolest Packers Selfie

Cutest Packers Pet

Greatest Packers Vacation Photo

Best Packers Party

Best Packers Pose

The nomination period is open until Oct. 15 and finalists will be selected on Oct. 23.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorites from Oct. 23 through Nov. 13 with winners announced Nov. 19.

A voter will randomly be selected and awarded a $300 gift card too.

For more information and to enter the contest, CLICK HERE