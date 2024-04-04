Sturtevant restaurant Facebook; owners say former employee took over

They say imitation is the best form of flattery.

A Racine County restaurant owner said in his case, it's not. The Sturtevant business owner said someone is claiming to be the restaurant on Facebook.

Eduardo Delatorre has spent decades in the kitchen, working toward his dream of owning his own restaurant.

In December, it became a reality. Holy Guac Mexican Grill opened off I-94 in Sturtevant.

Holy Guac

Recently, the dream has been clouded by a nightmare situation.

Delatorre and his wife Yazmin say someone has been trying to destroy what they've worked hard for. They say after firing the man in charge of their marketing, they noticed false information being posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Their nephew, Jonathan Tapia, translated for them.

"All he wants to do is try to shut this place down," Tapia said.

Eduardo and Yazmin Delatorre and Jonathan Tapia

The owners say the man has posted the restaurant is moving and claims other Holy Guac pages are fake.

"He worked all his life for this place and for that to happen is not right," Tapia said. "Up and downs happen every single day, so we got to get used to it, but being down hurts a lot."

The owners have created a new Facebook account and are letting customers know they aren't going anyway.

"Trying to let people know we’re staying at this location and we’re just got to go up and up and up," their nephew said. "We’re going to stay here as long as the customers want us to stay here."

They want to stay focused on what they're building, knowing that is the best recipe for success.

The owners say they have been in contact with an attorney and have reported the Facebook page.