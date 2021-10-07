Sturtevant bar fight: 2 charged with various offenses

article

Racine County Sheriff's deputies were called the Blue Badger Bar in the Village of Sturtevant around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a fight. While en route, deputies were informed that one subject may have a gun and another subject may have a knife.

Upon arrival, deputies ordered the suspects to the ground at gunpoint, and the suspects complied with the order.

Deputies interviewed the witnesses and were informed that Kristopher Doyle Haynes, a 44-year-old white male from Bellefontaine, Ohio, and Colten Rupp, a 32-year-old white male from Waupun, Wisconsin, were involved in a physical confrontation.

Video footage shows Haynes had Rupp in a headlock, Rupp removed a knife from his pocket and "flicked" it open, a release said. A bystander took the knife and gun from Rupp and place the items behind the bar.

Both Haynes and Rupp were placed under arrest and taken to the Racine County Jail. While in custody, Haynes slammed himself into a squad car causing damage to the door. Haynes also intentionally expelled bodily fluids on a deputy three times.

Haynes is being held at the Racine County Jail on a $20,650 bail and the following charges:

• Substantial Battery

• Disorderly Conduct

• Resisting/Obstructing

• Criminal Damage to Property

• Throw/Discharge Bodily Fluids at Public Safety Worker (Three Counts)

Rupp was able to post his bail of $500 and the following charges were referred to the District Attorney’s Office:

• Carrying a Handgun where Alcohol Sold/Consumed

• Disorderly Conduct – While Armed

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android