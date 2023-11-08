Student in coma; Slinger community rallies support

A Slinger High School wrestler is in the fight of his life as he was seriously injured in a rollover crash last week.

Jack Gerlach is part of a work-study program through his high school. He was on his way to work when the rollover crash happened. He had to be taken to the hospital via Flight for Life.

He suffered a severe brain injury and is currently in a medically induced coma.

Gerlach crashed on Interstate 41 near Holy Hill Road. Germantown police said slick road conditions caused him to lose control of his car.

Loved ones are now rallying behind him, saying Gerlach is used to going up against the odds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wrestling head coach Jeff Rollins knows the wrestler’s determination well.

"Always fighting, always pushing mentally," Rollins said. "You have to be a fighter and he’s definitely not a quitter."

Slinger wrestling coach Jeff Rollins

The Slinger High School wrestling captain, 18, has proven himself on the mats, but his latest matchup is his biggest yet.

"There are just a ton of unknowns, but again everyday is a step in the right direction," Rollins said. "Wrestling has taught him to fight and not to give up."

The community has been rallying behind the 18-year-old student.

"Just keep it up, because Jack has a long fight," he said. "A long road."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

As the wrestling season begins, the team is without its captain, but they are rooting him on in his battle.

"The team needs you," Rollins said. "The team needs you to win this match. It’s the biggest match of his life."

Money is being raised for medical costs. Donations can be made on the GoFundMe page, or sent to the school at:

Slinger High School c/o Mike Daniels

209 Polk St.

Slinger, WI 53086