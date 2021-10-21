Expand / Collapse search

Strong Baby Sabbath preview event in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and other officials helped preview the Strong Baby Sabbath event coming up on Sunday.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Ascension Wisconsin welcomed local faith leaders to talk about infant mortality at the 11th Annual Strong Baby Sabbath Event on Thursday, Oct. 21. 

A news release says the virtual event celebrates the 36 churches participating as Ascension Wisconsin Blanket of Love Sanctuaries* in advance of the Strong Baby Sabbath on Sunday, Oct. 24. 

Officials say approximately 100 babies born in Milwaukee each year do not make it to their first birthday. This is a complex problem related to poverty, race, and health disparities that will take a community-wide effort to address.

Strong Baby Sabbath

This year's theme will focus on Ascension Wisconsin launching its new initiative, BOLD (Blanket of Love Dads). This initiative will seek to connect, engage, and support fathers while highlighting the importance of family.

