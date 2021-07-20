Street closures during NBA Finals

article

During the remainder of the NBA Finals, there will be several street closures and parking restrictions that will be enforced on the day of the game.

The Milwaukee Police Department recommends that anyone that is planning on attending the NBA Finals, watch parties at the Deer District, or heading to the downtown area, be aware of the delays that may be caused by traffic congestion, parking restrictions, and street closures.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The following streets will be closed as early as 12:00 p.m.:

W. McKinley Avenue from N. 6th Street to N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive/ N. Old World Third Street.

W. State Street from N. 6th Street to N. Water Street.

N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue from W. Kilbourn Avenue to W. Vliet Street.

N. Old World Third Street from W. Kilbourn Avenue to W. McKinley Avenue.

N. Edison Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Water Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Market Street from W. Juneau Avenue to E. Knapp Street.

W. Highland Avenue from N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue to N. Market Street.

W. Juneau Avenue from N. 6th Street to N. Broadway.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

No parking/tow-away zones starting at 12:00 p.m.:

W. State Street from N. 6th Street to N. Water Street.

W. Highland Avenue from N. Edison Street to N. Market Street.

W. Juneau Avenue from N. Old World Third Street to N. Broadway.

W. McKinley Avenue / E. Knapp Street from N. 6th Street to N. Broadway.

N. Edison Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Water Street from W. State Street to E. Knapp Street.

N. Market Street from W. Knapp Street to W. Juneau Avenue.