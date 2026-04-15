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Waukesha County storm damage; NWS confirms tornado hit Sussex

By and
Published  April 15, 2026 6:31am CDT
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Waukesha County storm damage

Waukesha County storm damage

Storms caused widespread damage across southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The Brief

    • Storms caused widespread damage across southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday.
    • The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Sussex.
    • Another round of storms is expected Wednesday afternoon.

SUSSEX, Wis. - Strong storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 14, downing trees and causing widespread damage. 

More than 8,000 We Energies customers were without power on Wednesday morning, according to the utility's outage map.

Storm damage

Dig deeper:

Waukesha County was one of the areas hit hard by the storms. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Sussex around 6:27 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The Lisbon Presbyterian Church, located on Hillside Road near Wildwood Way in Sussex, was heavily damaged. 

Storm damage near Hillside Road and Wildwood Way in Sussex

Lisbon Presbyterian Church

Report a power outage

What we know:

We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

We Energies says it is expecting to get most of the power outages in Kenosha restored throughout the day.

Related

Wisconsin severe weather: View, submit pictures of storm damage
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Wisconsin severe weather: View, submit pictures of storm damage

FOX6 News viewers shared images of the severe weather and damage caused by storms – the first round raced through southeast Wisconsin.

We Energies safety tips

What you can do:

For tips on what to do before, during or after a power outage, visit the We Energies website. Some safety tips include:

  • Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized.
  • Use flashlights, not candles
  • Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible
  • Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the National Weather Service, the FOX6 Weather Experts along with We Energies. 

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