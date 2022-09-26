Storm damage in SE Wisconsin; trees, electrical wires down

A cluster of strong thunderstorms moved through southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 25 – causing widespread damage. The high winds knocked over trees and power lines. Hundreds are still without power.

Chuck from West Bend captured the aftermath, photographing a tree on its side. In Milwaukee, we spotted a tree across the road near 35th and Capitol.

Meanwhile, near 65th and North in Wauwatosa, trees were down on cars, learning on houses and laying in the middle of streets.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 600 outages in southeast Wisconsin.

