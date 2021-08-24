Stomp Out Hunger: Free Summerfest tickets with food donation

article

Bring three (3) non-perishable food items to the Summerfest gates on Thursday, Sept. 2 and receive one (1) free admission ticket to get into Summerfest from noon to 3 p.m. that day. All donations will benefit Hunger Task Force.

Hunger Task Force is especially in need of healthy food items, like canned peaches and pears.

Please note: The free admission ticket is good for admission to Summerfest on Sept. 2 only, between the hours of noon and 3 p.m. Donations will be accepted at all gates.

Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to meet some of your favorite FOX6 personalities! They’ll be at the mid-gate to say hello and thank you for your donations. Come on out, say hello, and help those in need this summer.

Thanks for supporting Johnson Controls Stomp out Hunger Day with FOX6!

