Stomp Out Hunger: Free Summerfest ticket with food donation

article

Summerfest will once again grant free admission to fest-goers on opening day, Thursday, June 23, to mark Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6.

The special hunger action day is now in its 15th year as part of the Milwaukee festival and it has led to thousands of tons of food being donated to local people in need.

All patrons arriving from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on June 23 are being asked donate a minimum of two jars of peanut butter to receive one FREE admission ticket, which will be valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Food donations will be accepted at all three Summerfest gates.

The lineup during Summerfest at the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage this year features sounds from around the world with headliners including Remi Wolf, Guster, The Happy Fits, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, BoDeans, Shamarr Allen, and many more. Each night will also end with a DJ session from the likes of DJDevast8, Djay Mando and DJ Shawna.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The shows will run throughout Summerfest, June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.