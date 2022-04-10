Stolen Kia pursuit, Whitefish Bay police arrest 6

Six people were arrested Sunday, April 10 following a pursuit involving a stolen Kia that ended in Whitefish Bay.

Just before noon, the chase came to an end near Bender and Port Washington Road.

Police say six juveniles got out of the vehicle and tried to take off.

All were later taken into custody thanks to help from multiple North Shore area police departments.

The six juveniles were then turned over to Glendale police. There's no word on any possible charges at this time.

