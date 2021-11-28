Stolen car crashes, burns; 2 teens arrested

Two teens were arrested early Sunday morning after stealing a Kia in West Milwaukee and evading police before crashing and bursting into flames near Hawley and Vliet in Milwaukee's Washington Heights neighborhood.

West Allis police heard a radio call of two individuals trying to steal a Kia near 54th and Beloit around 1:40 a.m. Soon after, a West Allis police officer saw two Kias driving erratically and attempted a traffic stop near Hawley Road and Hawley Court. Both fled the officer and one car traveled east on W. McKinley Road as the other continued northbound on Hawley, a release said.

PHOTO: Incident Response

The northbound Kia crashed into a third vehicle at the intersection of Hawley and W. Vliet St. Shortly after the crash, the Kia started on fire. WAPD officers with the assistance of a Milwaukee Police officer puller the occupants of the Kia out of the vehicle.

A 14-year-old male, the driver of the Kia, was taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and a 17-year-old female from Milwaukee was taken into custody for being a passenger in a vehicle being operated without the owner’s consent.

Nobody was injured in this incident.

