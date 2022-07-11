STEM and Sport Team Up: Marquette basketball helps kids

There’s more to basketball than x’s and o’s and Marquette basketball is showing that STEM and sports go hand-in-hand.

School might be out for the summer, but for the young basketball players at the STEM and Sport Team Up – class is in session.

"Before this, I would never think science and math had anything to do with sports, I thought they were separate things. But now they really come together and I understand that," said 14-year-old Cameron Jones. He has big dreams.

Cameron Jones

"I want to go to the NBA!" he said.

And Marquette Men’s Basketball Coach Shaka Smart has some advice on how to get his shot.

"To play basketball or to do anything apart of a team, the coaches are going to be looking to see how you affect the people around you," he said.

So you need character, skill and brains.

The free three-day camp is set up just like the NBA Rookie Combine with each station measuring their skills using science, technology, engineering, and math.

"It's pretty cool. It's interesting to learn that NBA players all use this and we can use them now to become better," said Aniyah Price.

All of this was made possible through the partnership of SC Johnson.

I hope these kids develop a community of like-minded kids who have an interest in sport but also realize there are opportunities for them beyond sport and in stem careers," said Alan VanderMolan, CCO of SC Johnson.

And 4th Family, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth in underserved communities.

"Had you told me that I could use math and science to improve athletic performance, I would’ve been more motivated to practice that stuff on my own. That's what we’re here doing today. To expose kids to STEM in a natural environment that they like," said John Scott of 4th Family.

For more information, visit their website.