Steely Dan keyboardist Jim Beard dead at 63

article

Steely Dan keyboardist Jim Beard has died, a representative for the musician confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 63 years old.

Beard died after complications from an illness in a New York hospital on Saturday "surrounded by loved ones," his rep said.

He last performed with Steely Dan on January 20th in Phoenix while playing with the band on the Eagles "Long Goodbye" tour.

Along with being a keyboardist, he was also a pianist, composer, producer and arranger.

Beard was born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, on August 26, 1960, and became well known for his solo jazz music as well as his work with legends like Wayne Shorter, and John McLaughlin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beard is survived by his son and daughter, Victor and Caitlin Beard, and by his mother, Sarah, sister Nancy Canale, and brother, Bill Beard.

Read more of this story from FOX News.