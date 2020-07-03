Stay cool! Wading pools, splash pads to open at 8 locations in Milwaukee County starting July 4





MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Parks officials announced on Friday, July 3 they are opening wading pools and splash pads at eight locations starting Saturday, July 4. Those locations include:







The wading pools and splash pads will be open from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily starting on Saturday, July 4.





"We're looking to do another phase in the next week or so. To open more, those are free to the public," said Guy Smith, Executive Director for Milwaukee County Parks. "We want people to social distance. We have sanitization plans in place and all of that. It’s a way for people to get relief from the heat."



Parks officials say the wading pools will be open with 25 percent capacity to start -- so visitors may need to wait in line. Masks are recommended anytime someone is out in a public park or trail.





"We put together a COVID-19 preparedness plan. It's reviewed by a steering committee that reviewed by professionals and others. We were able to secure some funds to hire some additional staff to be able to keep things cleanly," Smith said.



Officials hope to add more sites to the list in the coming weeks.



