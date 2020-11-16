State unveils $3M in grants to help schools teach remotely

The Department of Administration (DOA) announced on Monday, Nov. 16 that $3 million is now available to eligible school districts and libraries through Technology for Educational Achievement (TEACH) Grants.

A news release says TEACH Grants assist school districts and libraries acquire the equipment and services necessary to build a modern infrastructure system to better teach and support Wisconsin students remotely and in the classroom.

TEACH Grant funding can be used for infrastructure equipment such as access points, maintenance of internal connections, cabling, hotspots, LAN controllers, routers, switches, UPS/battery backup and wireless controllers. The grant can also support investments in infrastructure services, such as cyber security, network, and data assessments.

The program provides eligible school districts grants between $30,000 and $60,000. Eligible libraries can receive grants between $5,000 and $10,000. Lists of eligible libraries and school districts, as well as the maximum funding available to them, can be found HERE.

Eligible school districts and libraries can apply for TEACH grants online at the TEACH website at teach.wi.gov. Grant applications must be submitted to DOA/TEACH by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2020. Late applications will not be considered.

For more information about the grant requirements and the application process, visit the TEACH Grant website HERE.