State Patrol: Waukesha man arrested for OWI, had open intoxicants, marijuana in the car

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 65-year-old Waukesha for operating while intoxicated -- seventh offense -- on Friday, July 3.



Authorities stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-94 eastbound near Meadowbrook Road in Pewaukee around 5:45 p.m.



Upon contact with the driver, troopers smelled intoxicants and observed signs of impairment. After standardized field sobriety testing was completed, the man was placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle found open intoxicants and six grams of marijuana.



He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.