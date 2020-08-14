State officials ID Kenosha police officer shot, wounded in Aug. 8 incident

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) identified on Friday, Aug. 14 the police officer who was shot in an incident on Sheridan Road in Kenosha on Saturday, Aug. 8. He is Officer Justin Pruett, who has two years of service.

Kenosha Police Officer Justin Pruett

Officials indicated in a news release that Officer Pruett responded to the 4600 block of Sheridan Road to investigate an entry to vehicle complaint and located a subject matching the description of the suspect. During the initial investigation, the suspect produced a firearm and shot at Officer Pruett, who returned fire. The suspect fled the scene.

Kenosha police officer shot, wounded Aug. 8

Officer Pruett was taken to a hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His surgery was successful and he has been released from the hospital.

The identified suspect, Jonathan Massey, 29, was apprehended the night of Tuesday, August 11 in Gary, Indiana for attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide for the shooting of Officer Pruett.

Jonathan Massey, photo provided by the DOJ

When he was arrested, Massey was found to have previously sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, was taken to the hospital for care, and subsequently released. He is being held in an Indiana jail awaiting extradition.

The DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Kenosha Police Department, Indiana State Police, and US Marshall’s Task Force. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

The DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Kenosha County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.