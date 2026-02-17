State of the State; Gov. Tony Evers to deliver final address
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers is set to deliver his eighth and final State of the State address Tuesday night, Feb. 17.
What we know:
The governor will deliver the address at 7 p.m. in Madison. The speech will be livestreamed on his YouTube channel and Facebook page for the public.
The address will spotlight Evers’ and his administration’s work over the past seven years focused on children and education, infrastructure, agriculture, housing and affordability.
The governor is expected to highlight efforts to invest in education at every level, build 21st-century infrastructure to support Wisconsin’s economy and workforce, support farmers and producers, expand access to affordable housing and reduce everyday out-of-pocket costs for working families.
Evers is also expected to make several announcements and outline policy priorities during the address.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Office of Gov. Tony Evers.