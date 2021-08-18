Looking for a set of unique hand-blown glass bowls, tea lights or wine glasses? Brian is at Hot Shop Glass - a state-of-the-art glass blowing studio and gallery in Racine with beautifully handmade pieces for your home.

About Hot Shop Glass (website)

The time was right in early 2005 when several local glass artists met to brainstorm the idea of creating a community based glass blowing facility. Just a few weeks later they developed a plan and found the perfect spot: a dilapidated 1880’s former stable in downtown Racine. With a little vision, and a lot of hard work, dreams became reality. Beautifully restored, this jewel became home to HOT SHOP GLASS, a state of the art glass blowing studio and gallery! More than a decade later the studio is as active as ever under the direction of founder/artist Amanda Cosgrove Paffrath and co-owner/artist Daniel Sviland. Glass blowing classes, gallery sales and commission work keep the team at Hot Shop Glass busy!