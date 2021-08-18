Expand / Collapse search

State-of-the-art glass blowing studio and gallery in Racine

By
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

If you’ve never experienced the art of blowing or fusing glass here’s your opportunity

Brian is in Racine at Hot Shop Glass with some local artists that are making decorative art pieces and jewelry out of glass.

Looking for a set of unique hand-blown glass bowls, tea lights or wine glasses? Brian is at Hot Shop Glass - a state-of-the-art glass blowing studio and gallery in Racine with beautifully handmade pieces for your home.

Even if you have no art experience you can still create a beautiful one-of-a-kind piece out of glass

Brian is at Hot Shop Glass in Racine Glass showing how easy and fun it is to fuss glass.

About Hot Shop Glass (website)

The time was right in early 2005 when several local glass artists met to brainstorm the idea of creating a community based glass blowing facility.   Just a few weeks later they developed a plan and found the perfect spot: a dilapidated 1880’s former stable in downtown Racine.  With a little vision, and a lot of hard work, dreams became reality.  Beautifully restored, this jewel became home to HOT SHOP GLASS, a state of the art glass blowing studio and gallery!  More than a decade later the studio is as active as ever under the direction of founder/artist Amanda Cosgrove Paffrath and co-owner/artist Daniel Sviland.  Glass blowing classes, gallery sales and commission work keep the team at Hot Shop Glass busy!

Glass fusing is like creating a mosaic

Brian is in Racine at Hot Shop Glass where Glass Fusing classes are fun for all ages.

Even if you have no art experience you can still create a beautiful one-of-a-kind piece out of glass

Brian is at Hot Shop Glass in Racine Glass with some local artists that teach classes on the art of blowing glass.

If you’ve never experienced the art of blowing glass in person, after seeing this you may want to give it a try

Brian is at Hot Shop Glass wacthing artists turn two thousand degree glass in to art right before his eyes.