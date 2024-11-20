State Highway 50 crash near Burlington; officials ask travelers to avoid area

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said a serious crash closed down part of State Highway 50 eastbound on Wednesday night, Nov. 20.

The sheriff’s department alerted the public just after 8 p.m. The part that is closed is between 400th and 384th Ave, near Burlington.

Officials are asking anyone traveling to avoid the area. They noted that if traveling east on STH-50 from Walworth County, to use 60th and Geneva.

Scene near Burlington

There is no word on the cause of the crash or any injuries at this time.

FOX6 News had a crew on the scene.