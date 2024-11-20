Expand / Collapse search

State Highway 50 crash near Burlington; officials ask travelers to avoid area

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 20, 2024 9:59pm CST
Burlington
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene near Burlington

The Brief

    • The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said a serious crash closed down part of State Highway 50 eastbound on Wednesday night, Nov. 20.
    • The part that is closed is between 400th and 384th Ave, near Burlington.

BURLINGTON, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said a serious crash closed down part of State Highway 50 eastbound on Wednesday night, Nov. 20.

The sheriff’s department alerted the public just after 8 p.m. The part that is closed is between 400th and 384th Ave, near Burlington.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials are asking anyone traveling to avoid the area. They noted that if traveling east on STH-50 from Walworth County, to use 60th and Geneva.

Scene near Burlington

There is no word on the cause of the crash or any injuries at this time.

FOX6 News had a crew on the scene.

The Source

  • Kenosha County Sheriff's Department