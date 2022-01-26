Starbucks launches BAYA Energy drinks in grocery stores

One of America’s top coffee chains is diversifying its offerings, plunging itself into competition with energy drink companies.

Through a collaboration with PepsiCo, Starbucks has launched BAYA Energy drinks, which are available in grocery stores in three flavors: Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.

"We’re thrilled to introduce Starbucks BAYA Energy to our customers, providing them with a refreshing, fruit-flavored boost of feel-good energy, in a way only Starbucks can deliver," said Chanda Beppu, a Starbucks executive.

Beppu said the company spent years identifying new and exciting ways to expand its ready-to-drink portfolio.

And given the trends observed in the wider non-alcoholic beverage industry, it’s probably not surprising to see Starbucks venture into energy drinks. Total energy drink sales rose 9.2% in 2020, which is a 37.4% increase from 2015 — according to Mintel.

Customers can expect each 12-ounce can of BAYA to cost $2.89 and contain 90 calories with 160 mg of caffeine. They are available right now at your local grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores.

And after March 1, they will be available at your favorite Starbucks store.

