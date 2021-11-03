Starbucks holiday drinks, cups return Thursday

Get ready, holiday drinks will be hitting Starbucks menus starting Thursday.

The Seattle-based coffee company announced this week seasonal red cups and fan-favorite beverages will be back, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Irish Cream Cold Brew. A new drink is also being added to the lineup – an Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.

"This holiday, we wanted it to feel magical, we wanted it to be warm, and we wanted it to be inclusive," said Starbucks associate creative director Suzie Reecer, who led this year’s holiday campaign. "Our goal was to really bring joy to every customer and every partner."

The 2021 red cup designs were inspired by all the gifts of the season, according to Starbucks officials. Each of the four designs are in classic shades of red, green and white. The cups also have a gift tag on the back to add a message.

"I’m so looking forward to the holidays in our stores," said Reecer. "I think it’s going to just bring so much happiness to everyone at a time when we are all really ready for it. We hope Starbucks can be a place that brings our customers and partners pure holiday joy."

