St. Paul's Suni Lee to compete in 'Dancing with the Stars'

By FOX 9 Staff
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Ge ((Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images))

(FOX 9) - Minnesota's very own reigning gymnastics all-around Olympic champion is hitting the dance floor.

Suni Lee announced on Twitter she will be joining season 30 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

Lee captured the spotlight during the Tokyo Games when she won the gold in the gymnastics all-around, extending Team USA's dominance in the event. Lee also brought home a silver medal from the team competition and a bronze medal for the uneven bars.

Gymnasts tend to do well on the dance competition show. Laurie Hernandez won in 2016 and Simone Biles finished fourth in Season 24.

The latest season starts on Sept. 20. Gymnastics will also continue to be a part of Lee's career, as she is set to compete as a freshman at Auburn University.