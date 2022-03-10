St. Patrick’s Day parades: Parking, traffic and transit info

article

The city of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) advises the public to plan ahead as changes to parking, traffic, and transit will be in place for St. Patrick’s Day parades downtown and on the west side on Saturday, March 12.

Street closures will be in place along the parade route.

Parking: Be especially aware of temporary parking restrictions along the routes. "NO PARKING – TOW AWAY ZONE" signs are being posted with information as to when parking will be restricted. DPW reserves the right to ticket and/or tow regardless if other vehicles are parked in restricted areas.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

54th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Traffic: The parade will commence at 12:00 noon from West Wisconsin Avenue and proceed east to North Plankinton Avenue, north on North Plankinton Avenue to West Kilbourn Avenue, west on West Kilbourn Avenue to North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, north on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to West Juneau Avenue, east on West Juneau Avenue to North Water Street and south on North Water Street to East Highland Avenue. Please note, adjacent closures will be in effect near the beginning of the route for staging.

Route of 54th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade

Transit: Multiple MCTS bus routes will be impacted by this parade: ROUTES 14-30-GOLD, 15, 18, 19, 33, 57 and GREEN. Details are posted on RideMCTS.com.

Bluemound Road Business Advancement Association St. Patrick’s Day

Traffic: The parade will begin at 6501 West Blue Mound Road (Balistreri's Blue Mound Inn) and proceed east on West Blue Mound Road to a point just east of North 51st Street - where the parade will disburse. Portions of the parade route will be in the City of Wauwatosa.

Transit: MCTS ROUTE 60 will be impacted by this parade. Details are posted on RideMCTS.com.