Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Mo’s Irish Pub

By
Published 
Updated 11:01AM
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Brian Kramp is celebrating this morning at Mo’s Irish Pub in Wauwatosa with dancers from Trinity Academy of Irish Dance!

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Brian Kramp is celebrating this morning at Mo’s Irish Pub in Wauwatosa with dancers from Trinity Academy of Irish Dance

Scratch cooking, an amazing beer menu and fun events pretty much sum up what you’ll normally find at Mo’s Irish Pub

Brian is there getting ready for the celebration that starts today and goes all weekend long.

