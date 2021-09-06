Expand / Collapse search

St. Martins Fair in Franklin is one of the most unique street festivals

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The St. Martins Fair is a crossover between a farmer's market and a flea market with vendors of all types selling everything from fresh food, hardware, clothing, and art. Evan Peterson is in Franklin checking out this unique street fair that’s been around more than 60 years.

About St. Martins Fair (website)

Sunday of Labor Day Weekend - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.   
Monday of Labor Day Weekend - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.  

Spread out over a mile long stretch on St. Martins Rd in Franklin

Vendors at this fair sell an assortment  of merchandise including fruits, vegetables, arts, crafts, clothing, shoes, hardware and household items, pet supplies, cleaning supplies, gift items, dried flowers and arrangements, furniture, antiques, and other miscellaneous merchandise.  In addition, vendors offer a large variety of prepared foods.  Music groups also entertain the crowd throughout the fair.

