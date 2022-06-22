If you love a good rummage sale there’s one starting tomorrow in Wauwatosa that plans to have something for the entire family
Brian is at St. Joseph Parish walking the halls and checking out the deals for their 53rd Annual Rummage Sale.
Whether you’re looking for something special for a birthday or just to get the kids through the summer, the rummage at St. Joseph Parish won’t disappoint. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa with a look at the children’s books, toys, and clothes that are up for sale starting tomorrow.
St. Joseph Parish 53rd Annual Rummage Sale
Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa with a look at the children’s books, toys, and clothes that are up for sale starting tomorrow.