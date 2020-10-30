St. Joan Antida HS celebrating the 65th year of Spaghetti with the Sisters

St. Joan Antida High School is celebrating the 65th year of its annual Spaghetti with the Sisters dinner. Of course with the pandemic, the event has changed but the delicious meal is the same.

The meal consists of meatballs, spaghetti noodles, and spaghetti sauce. But here at St. Joan Antida High School, the ingredients are so much more.

"The perfect meatball is made with love," said Sister Jennifer Daul, helping with dinner for 54 years.

Sister Jennifer Daul would know that after 54 years of creating the perfect meatball.

"It’s an opportunity to bring people together," said Daul.

Even if the dinner is carryout only this year.

"During the pandemic, so many things have been lost and changed," said Daul.

Including St. Joan Antida High School, who lost two of their own. Sister Monica Fumo and Sister Gabriella Ngyuen passed away in May from COVID-19.

"Sister Monica and Sister Gabriella were the kind of people that once you encountered them your life was changed," said Daul.

A special ceremony will be held Sunday morning to honor their lives.

"They brought such joy into anything and everything they did and that’s why we celebrate them," said Daul.

Continuing a tradition 65 years in the making.

"Our sisters have always been at the core of who were are and our mission so as long as we keep our mission in front of us this tradition is going to continue," said Marikris Coryell, President, St. Joan Antida High School.

"In order for us as a society to move on past through this we need to support and love one another but we also need to work together to come together. This is an opportunity to show our city that it can happen, you can still thrive and rejoice and celebrate in this time of sadness and confusion," said Daul.

The last day to pre-order spaghetti dinner is Friday. They will have meals available for walk-up customers on Sunday.