St. Francis seniors recall 1957 Braves World Series

The Brief Few fans know baseball heart and history like senior citizens. Residents at a Saint Francis community recall the Milwaukee Braves' 1957 World Series win. Fans are holding watch parties to celebrate their love for Milwaukee baseball.



Few fans know baseball heart and history like our seniors. Fans remember the magic of the Milwaukee Braves 1957 World Series win.

Brewer fever has no age limit – and the fans who have been repping the Cream City the longest are bringing the most energy.

Seniors celebrating

What To Know:

There's a pom-pom squad at the Howard Village Senior Community in Saint Francis. They have been having their own World Series watch parties.

FOX6 News caught up with Mary, Mary Ann and Elaine, who all remember the Milwaukee Braves winning the World Series in 1957.

Elaine, who worked at the airport, used to check Braves players in before their flight. She recalled getting to know Hank Aaron and even attending the World Series.

What they're saying:

"I miss being at this game because I did get to go to that World Series," said Elaine Heser. "Everybody went crazy. They were jumping up and down...in front of you, side of you. You couldn’t see anything, but you could hear them."

"It’s so much fun and I think because we are with friends in our age…like we were back then...because we’re older, we appreciate so much more, and we appreciate our friends, we appreciate what's going on. We just have a good time, and we know this will probably be the last game we see," said Mary Lee Caruso.

"Putting an extra smile... being happy that we’re doing good...and that the whole country can see it because a lot of people put Milwaukee down, but we’re a good city," said Mary Ann Fritz.

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Then and now

Big picture view:

The biggest difference today, they said, was getting to see all the watch parties. They said that was not really a thing back then, but it is fun to see everyone coming together. Two of them were a little disappointed they could not get out to the action, but they will be having their own party with friends at the senior center.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bria Jones and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.