St. Francis PNC Bank robbery; suspect sought

The St. Francis Police Department on Monday, March 28 responded to a reported bank robbery at the PNC Bank located on Kinnickinnic Avenue.

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the bank and approached the teller window demanding money. The suspect did not display a weapon. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank northbound on foot.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male, 5’7"-5’10" tall, thin build, wearing a gray hooded jacket with two large pockets on the front, black knit winter cap, black neoprene face mask, dark-colored pants, gray tennis shoes, and gray gloves.

The St. Francis Police Department is actively following up on leads and asks anyone with information to contact them at 414-481-2232. You can remain anonymous.