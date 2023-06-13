St. Francis crash, Milwaukee jogger dies of injuries

article

A Milwaukee man hit by a car while jogging in St. Francis Tuesday morning, June 13 has died.

Police said 67-year-old Gerard Jaszewski was hit near Kinnickinnic and Morgan. He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, and died of his injuries Tuesday, June 20.

At the time of the crash, police said the driver, a Milwaukee man, 42, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. St. Francis police asked anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has surveillance footage that captured the crash to contact them at 414-481-2232.