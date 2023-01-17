St. Francis business vandalized; police seek BMW, 3 people

St. Francis police are asking the public for its help in connection with a case of vandalism at Superior Equipment and Supply from September 2022.

Officials say around 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, a car with three people drove up at Superior Equipment on S. Brust Avenue. Officials say those people caused roughly $30,000 in damage.

Based on surveillance footage, a silver BMW sedan, believed to be a 2008-2013 BMW three series (328i, possibly x-drive) arrived with the three people. Officials say the front passenger, a slender male, white, who appeared to be intoxicated stumbled out of the vehicle. He walked around the outdoor patio causing extensive damage: he kicked over light poles, smashed light globes, pulled a light fixture off the wall, pried open a custom metal grill hood, and tried to tip over the garbage cans.

Vandalism at Superior Equipment and Supply, St. Francis (Sept. 2022)

Midway through the man's criminal activity, a female, white, with dark hair gets out of the rear passenger seat and runs to the bushes. Officials believe she needed to relieve herself.

Police say the driver never exits the vehicle, but talked with the vandalizer at one point.

After about four minutes, the offender gets back into the BMW, and it left the property southbound on Brust Ave. Officials say at the time of this incident, the BMW had a passenger brake light out.

If you have information that could help authorities solve this crime, you are urged to contact St. Francis police at 414-316-4340.