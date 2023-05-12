Wisconsin sheriff's deputy funeral; Kaitie Leising honored for service

A funeral is being held on Friday, May 12 for fallen St. Croix Sheriff's Deputy Kaitie Leising in northern Wisconsin. Leising, 29, is the sheriff's deputy killed Saturday evening, May 6 while responding to a call of a possible drunk driver near Glenwood City, Wisconsin.

The public visitation for Leising is being held at Hudson High School (1501 Vine Street, Hudson, WI) from 9 a.m. until noon. A funeral with law enforcement honors will be held immediately following the visitation.

There will be a procession for Deputy Leising following the funeral.

St. Croix Sheriffs Deputy Kaitie Leising

Case background

According to a news release from the DOJ, the deputy found the suspected drunk driver in a ditch. That driver was identified by the DOJ as Jeremiah Johnson, 34. The DOJ said people had stopped at the scene to try to help, and Leising requested that Johnson perform field sobriety testing. According to the DOJ, he was "evasive" to her requests. After about eight minutes of talking with Johnson, the DOJ says he drew a handgun and shot her.

Leising fired at Johnson three times after she was shot, the DOJ said, but none of the shots hit Johnson, who fled into a wooded area.

Growing memorial for St. Croix Sheriff's Deputy Kaitie Leising

About an hour later, the DOJ said law enforcement was searching the wooded area and saw Johnson, heard a shot and saw him collapse. The DOJ said no law enforcement fired during the search. A handgun was recovered near where Johnson died, the DOJ said.

Donations can be sent to WESTconsin Credit Union. Checks should be written to "Benefit of Deputy Leising" and can be dropped off at any branch. Checks can also be dropped off at the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department.