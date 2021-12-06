St. Augustine Prep students exposed to pool chemicals, MFD says

Eleven kids were taken to Children's Wisconsin after being exposed to pool chemicals in swim class at St. Augustine Prep on the city's south side Monday afternoon, Dec. 6, the Milwaukee Fire Department said.

According to MFD, it received a call shortly after 12:30 p.m. for people experiencing respiratory and breathing problems.

"Crews on scene quickly identified this was a mass incident and quickly called for the appropriate resources," said Battalion Chief Andrew Hargarten.

Including the hazmat team, to ventilate the area and monitor it before turning that part of the building back over to the school.

"Generally, everyone did seem to be in pretty good condition when they were transported, but – again – I can’t comment, specifically, on their care," he said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, some children were transported to Children’s Wisconsin following exposure to pool chemicals during their swim class this afternoon. All families have been notified," a school spokesperson said.

According to St. Augustine's website, the school has an enrollment of nearly 1,500 students, serving grades 4K through 12th grade.

Hargarten says fire crews wrapped up at the school about an hour after the call came in.

"Everyone did respond rapidly and did identify the incident immediately, and did have our hazmat team come, monitor the area, monitor the pool, to make sure everything was safe to turn back over to the school, and St. Augustine staff," said Hargarten.

With school letting out, as normal, late Monday afternoon.

The fire department says there was no release of the pool chemicals to other parts of the school campus, as the pool area has a separate ventilation system to isolate any chemical release, if one were to happen.

