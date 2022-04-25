St. Augustine prep mural; a tribute to perseverance amid pandemic

Most 2020 and 2021 graduates did not get to have a proper graduation. That is exactly why a school on Milwaukee's south side wanted to acknowledge their pandemic graduates in a colorful way.

"Community is such a big part of who we are. We are each a little tile, we’re each different, but when you put it all together, we’re this big beautiful mural," said Kelsey Brenn, St. Augustine Prep CFO.

Kelsey Brenn

In 2021, St. Augustine Prep had its first graduation in school history. There was a virtual option.

"They had to overcome a lot as they’re applying for colleges, thinking about their futures, what's this world going to look like, and this is a symbol of that," Brenn said.

Hundreds of students and dozens of staff members, along with people in the community, each left their mark on a tiled mural of the St. Augustine school mascot. It represents their perseverance and courage during the pandemic. It was all sparked by one social media post from a local artist's work.

"It's just amazing how just sharing that little piece of artwork led to this large scale piece of art that can be an inspiration to so many kids and families and the community. It's just amazing to see Gods fingerprints in that process," said Jonathan Shaw, artist.

Clarke Hamilton is a St. Augustine Prep senior.

"It kind of marks my presence here as the second graduating class and being a part of that so its just really nice and cool," Hamilton said.

Clarke Hamilton

She now hopes her permanent mark inspires other students for years to come.

"When they see this mural I want them to feel bold and courageous just like a lion because we are the lions. I just want them to feel like a part of a family and at home," Hamilton said.