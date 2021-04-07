Spring election: Conservatives ousted some school board incumbents

What do the spring election results say about 2022? That's when Wisconsin will once again be a battleground in races for governor and U.S. Senate. Despite the progressive win in the state superintendent race, conservatives did oust some incumbent school board members.

Think about the heated debates about reopening schools amid the pandemic that played out in local races, including in Waukesha. These are officially nonpartisan races, but Republicans and Democrats backed candidates up and down the ballot.

Voters ousted two incumbent Waukesha School Board members, including Kurt O'Bryan.

"I was willing to lose the election to protect our children, our staff, and our community, so I have no regrets," said O'Bryan.

The school board kept school virtual in the fall but then voted unanimously in January to fully reopen.

Conservative Anthony Zenobia will join the board.

"That will certainly be my focus -- how can we bring kids that are not getting those basic services, how do we get them up to speed?" said Zenobia. "And the COVID policies made that worse here in Waukesha. Most kids are failing at least one class."

Seventy-five percent of the candidates backed by the Waukesha County GOP won in the conservative county. Down in Oak Creek-Franklin, conservatives ousted two incumbents.

"It’s monumental. I can’t begin to tell you what this means," said Jennifer Heiges. "It means that our children now have a positive future. We are on the road to recovery. We are going to have new faces, new ideas, and we are looking for more cooperation among the board. We are looking for a school board that is going to listen to the parents and the constituents."

In Wausau, newcomers beat School Board President Trica Zunker, who had national attention running for Congress.

Still, at the statewide level, Democratic-backed Jill Underly won the state superintendent race. What does all this mean for 2022?

"This was the 11th competitive statewide election since Donald Trump won Wisconsin, and it’s the tenth time the progressive candidate or the Democrat has won," said Joe Zepecki. "That’s what I call one heck of a winning streak."

"I think there are things that liberal candidates, Tony Evers should be worried about," said Ethan Hollenberger. "In Winnebago, the conservative or anti-COVID-lockdown candidate won and he won handily against a 16-year incumbent."

This story about conservatives ousting incumbents isn't found everywhere. Indeed, incumbents won in places like the Elmbrook School District and in Appleton and Kenosha.