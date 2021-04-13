Spring cleaning: Tips to get organized

It's been a long year and that pantry is probably bursting at the seams -- full of half-eaten chips and other snacks. But with spring finally in the air, it's time for some cleaning. Angie Vine with the Nitpicky Home joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tips to get organized.

Our Process

Clarify (always client and I)

--Goals

--Budget

--Expectations

Align (typically client and I, but sometimes one of us solo)

--Edit Contents

--Products & Systems

--Storage Design (optional)

Style (myself unless Virtual DIY)

--Product Placement

--Implement Systems

--Decor & Accents (optional)

Products Used

Partner: The Container Store

OXO: Good Grips Pop Canisters (various sizes and shapes)

The Home Edit by iDesign: All-Purpose Bin

The Home Edit by iDesign: Stacking Pantry Bin

The Home Edit by iDesign: Narrow Pantry Bin

The Home Edit by iDesign: 3-Tier Shelf

The Home Edit by iDesign: 9" Lazy Susan

Advertisement

Pantry Tips

Edit

--Expired

--Unwanted

Categorize

--Food Groups

--Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

--Household Members

---Use accessible bins on low shelves or in drawers for little ones

Line Shelves

--Personalize

--Exciting

Decant

--Stays fresh, longer

--See what your running low on

--Reduce visual clutter

Custom Labels

--Adds flair and style

--Cohesive

--Esthetically pleasing