Spring cleaning: Tips to get organized
It's been a long year and that pantry is probably bursting at the seams -- full of half-eaten chips and other snacks. But with spring finally in the air, it's time for some cleaning. Angie Vine with the Nitpicky Home joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tips to get organized.
Our Process
Clarify (always client and I)
--Goals
--Budget
--Expectations
Align (typically client and I, but sometimes one of us solo)
--Edit Contents
--Products & Systems
--Storage Design (optional)
Style (myself unless Virtual DIY)
--Product Placement
--Implement Systems
--Decor & Accents (optional)
Products Used
Partner: The Container Store
OXO: Good Grips Pop Canisters (various sizes and shapes)
The Home Edit by iDesign: All-Purpose Bin
The Home Edit by iDesign: Stacking Pantry Bin
The Home Edit by iDesign: Narrow Pantry Bin
The Home Edit by iDesign: 3-Tier Shelf
The Home Edit by iDesign: 9" Lazy Susan
Pantry Tips
Edit
--Expired
--Unwanted
Categorize
--Food Groups
--Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner
--Household Members
---Use accessible bins on low shelves or in drawers for little ones
Line Shelves
--Personalize
--Exciting
Decant
--Stays fresh, longer
--See what your running low on
--Reduce visual clutter
Custom Labels
--Adds flair and style
--Cohesive
--Esthetically pleasing