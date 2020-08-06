Sprecher, Cedar Crest Ice Cream partner for root beer float giveaway, attempt to break world record

Sprecher Brewing Co. teamed up with Cedar Crest Ice Cream on Thursday, Aug. 6 -- otherwise known as National Root Beer Float Day -- to give away thousands of free treats and attempt to break a world record.

"We have prepared 50,000 root beer floats," said Sharad Chadha, president and CEO of Sprecher Brewing Co.

As people root for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, some are OK with a case of brain freeze.

"Summer is one of the most beautiful seasons over here, and this year there was nothing going," Chadha said. "Why not get the community together, do the largest root beer float drive through in the whole world."

While the floats were free, donations were made to Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin.

Hundreds of cars came through for a chance to safely get a taste of summer.

"We caramelize it we cook it in our kettles right here, it's handmade in small batches," Chadha said.

On Thursday, the parking lot was busier than it has been in a while. Business at Sprecher Brewing Co. has been down during the pandemic. Despite the hard times, it is giving back to the community that is keeping its workers afloat.

"As soon as they get that cold root beer float in their hand, they just get this smile which is awesome," said Chadha.

If you're feeling hungry for a float, don't worry. Sprecher is giving them away until 8 p.m. Thursday.