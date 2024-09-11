Expand / Collapse search

Spirits of Norway Vineyard; Boutique winery in Racine County

Published  September 11, 2024 10:49am CDT
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. - Enjoy a tour and tasting at a local winery that has earned several prestigious awards. Christina Van Zelst is at Spirits of Norway Vineyard, where they grow several varieties of wine grapes that combine high levels of cold hardiness with hybrid wine quality.

