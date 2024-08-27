Spin on refreshing, classic 'Bees Knees' cocktail
A spin on the refreshing, classic "Bees Knees" cocktail. Bryan Castelaz joins Real Milwaukee to shake up a "bees mentality."
Bees Mentality
.5 ounce Lyre's N/A White Cane Spirit
.5 ounce Free Spirits N/A Gin
.5 ounce Lyre's N/A Pink London Gin
1 ounce Giffard N/A Elderflower Liqueur
.75 ounce Honey Syrup
.75 ounce Super Lemon
1 dropper Saline Solution (1:10)
Combine all ingredients in a shaker, hard shake for 12 seconds, then double strain onto a king cube. Serve with a toasted white chocolate honey comb filled with peach mint, lavender lemon, and raspberry rose fruit gels.