Speeding Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, 2 others hurt

A Menomonee Falls man, 52, died at the hospital after a two-car crash Sunday morning, Jan. 1 near 98th and Good Hope.

Police said a speeding driver struck the vehicle containing three people from Menomonee Falls, two men (ages 76 and 52) and a woman, age 78.

The 52-year-old man died, and the man and woman in their 70s suffered life-threatening injuries.

The striking driver, a Milwaukee man, 21, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. He was arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.