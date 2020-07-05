Speed a factor: Crash in East Troy leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
EAST TROY –– Police were called to a single-vehicle crash near Bell School Road and Stone School Road in the Town of East Troy just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5.
When they arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, dead at the scene. He was identified as Michael Jacobus of Elkhorn.
The passenger, a 30-year-old man, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the crash investigation.
Officials said speed was a contributing factor.